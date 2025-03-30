Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,048 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. The trade was a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,654,739 shares of company stock valued at $325,937,151. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

