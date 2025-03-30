Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 179,661 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXM. William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

CXM opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

