Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 58,047 Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $763,350.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,671.34. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,618 shares of company stock worth $3,408,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

