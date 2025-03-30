Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in City were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of City by 710.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in City by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

City Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of City stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. City’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on City

Insider Activity at City

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $122,187. This trade represents a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,400. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,226 shares of company stock worth $147,200. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.