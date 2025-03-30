Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,910 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 57,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

DFIN opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.