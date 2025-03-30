Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,042 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,101.75. This represents a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.