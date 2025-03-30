Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 40,820 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,820 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 573,608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 40,975.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 282,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 682,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

TPC stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

