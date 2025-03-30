Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tri-Continental news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $56,682.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154.23. The trade was a 94.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

