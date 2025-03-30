Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.81 Million Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 179.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 397,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

