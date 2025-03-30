Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.95 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

