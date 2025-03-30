Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,330 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTBI. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 84.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 73,013 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $36.53 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

