TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of TopBuild worth $870,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 151.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TopBuild by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $305.95 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $288.31 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.23. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.