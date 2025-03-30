Traders Buy High Volume of Foot Locker Put Options (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 18,397 put options on the company. This is an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 8,029 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
Foot Locker Trading Down 4.9 %
FL opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.