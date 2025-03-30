Traders Buy High Volume of Foot Locker Put Options (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 18,397 put options on the company. This is an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 8,029 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,028 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,232 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 737,299 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 295,243 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $5,715,000.

Foot Locker Trading Down 4.9 %

FL opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

