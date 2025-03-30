Traders Buy High Volume of Foot Locker Put Options (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 18,397 put options on the company. This is an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 8,029 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 4.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,028 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,232 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 737,299 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 295,243 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $5,715,000.

FL opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

