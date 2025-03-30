TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 176.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

TPVG stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.91%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

