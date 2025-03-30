Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,519.80. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at $92,229,686.55. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,499 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

