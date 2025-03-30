UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $48,531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 258.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 282,783 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 438.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 320,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 261,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $18,838,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

