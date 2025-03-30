Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Universal Display worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.06. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $140.17 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

