VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 302.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,935 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 19.63% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $32,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $97.89.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

