Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Commvault Systems worth $850,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $190.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

