Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $855,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers
In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance
Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
