Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 128,285 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,942,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $869,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.53. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.92 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

