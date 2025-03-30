Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 203,129 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $883,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,862,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 204,837 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,425,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

