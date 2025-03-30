Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 67,687 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.33% of SPS Commerce worth $852,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.58 and a 52 week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.