Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $820,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $147.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.33. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

