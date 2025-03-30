Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,384,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.67% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $65,293,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $679.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

