Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.68% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $821,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $40,027,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at $17,621,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,650,000 after purchasing an additional 130,170 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

