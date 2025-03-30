Vanguard Group Inc. Has $805.51 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.99% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $805,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

