Vanguard Group Inc. Has $817.87 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,392,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.72% of Jackson Financial worth $817,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

JXN opened at $83.15 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

