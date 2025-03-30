Vanguard Group Inc. Has $831.79 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.42% of APi Group worth $831,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in APi Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,079,000 after buying an additional 1,351,013 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in APi Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

