Vanguard Group Inc. Has $843.47 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.31% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $843,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $56.90 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,809. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

