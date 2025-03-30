Vanguard Group Inc. Has $846.60 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.83% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $846,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 265.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

