Vanguard Group Inc. Has $865.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,295,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $865,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

