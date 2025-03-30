Vanguard Group Inc. Has $885.01 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,778,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $885,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

