Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 717,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.20% of Qorvo worth $797,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 163.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 255.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

