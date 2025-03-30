Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 303,545 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,277,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $842,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $35.89 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

