Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 33,139 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.65% of Donaldson worth $856,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,951,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of DCI opened at $67.01 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

