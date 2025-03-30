Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 52,799 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $847,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

