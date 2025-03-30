Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 53,999 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $860,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ANF opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

