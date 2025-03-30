Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 56,222 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,286,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Popular worth $873,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Popular by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at $9,115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,954,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.