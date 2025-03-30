Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,444,827 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,903,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.55% of Ferrovial worth $793,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FER opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferrovial

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.