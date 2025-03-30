Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,779 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,873,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wingstop worth $816,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,301,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 984.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 146,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,653,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.53. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Wingstop announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.68.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

