Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 60,743 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,288,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.18% of UGI worth $798,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,861 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 2,050.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UGI by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,797,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after purchasing an additional 290,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Price Performance

UGI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

