Versor Investments LP Sells 897 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

