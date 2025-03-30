Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 72,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lufax by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.77. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.