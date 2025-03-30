Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,182 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.