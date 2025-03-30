Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,555 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,840,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,225 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,496,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,539,000 after purchasing an additional 522,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,970,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,948,000 after buying an additional 2,967,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,478,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

