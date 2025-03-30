Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,308 Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 642,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,513 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Rareview Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 150,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

