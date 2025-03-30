Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 31,833 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,611,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,945,000 after purchasing an additional 941,223 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 484,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 271,975 shares during the period. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,085,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 165,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RWT opened at $6.01 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 44.36 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $795.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

