Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 40,009 WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WOK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOK opened at $0.50 on Friday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Get WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares alerts:

About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares

(Free Report)

See Also

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.