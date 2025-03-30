Virtu Financial LLC Buys 12,991 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.71% of MIND Technology worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIND. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MIND Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

MIND opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

MIND Technology Profile



MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

